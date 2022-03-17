Public meeting scheduled to discuss Tigerland Wave Pool

BEAVER FALLS − A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 31 at the city municipal building to seek input on the future of the former Beaver Falls Tigerland Wave Pool.

Tigerland Inc. founder and President Tyrone Zeigler said the meeting will be conducted by Aquatic Facility Design, the company that was hired to conduct a feasibility study on the pool.

Tigerland Inc. was an organization, now a nonprofit, started by Zeigler, to remodel and reopen the wave pool for the community, which has been closed for over 20 years.