'The Spirit of Harriet Tubman' comes to the Cheboygan Opera House

CHEBOYGAN — Actor and playwright Leslie McCurdy will bring her one woman play, "The Spirit of Harriet Tubman," to the Cheboygan Opera House at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

McCurdy invokes the “spirit” of Harriet Tubman as she portrays the life of the famous Underground Railroad conductor, recreating stories familiar and some rarely told, using words said to have been Harriet Tubman's own. Through it all, the audience will learn of the faith and conviction that drove Harriet Tubman to follow her dreams; the spirit of the past connecting with the present, inspiring her charges to have the courage to do the same in envisioning their future.

For over 20 years, McCurdy’s one woman play, which was a finalist for a Canadian Chalmers Award for Best New Play for Young Audiences, has captivated audiences across Canada, the United States and England.

This performance is made possible through the support of the Michigan Humanities Council.

Tickets to this performance are free for students, $15 for adults, and $10 for veterans. They are available online at www.theoperahouse.org/tickets, or at the box office, which is currently open from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. You can also call (231) 627-5432 to purchase tickets, or to find out more information about this show.