NASCAR meets Professional Bull Riding with Carolina Cowboys

A visit to RCR Enterprises in Welcome, NC, usually produces the distant sound of engines being tested around the sprawling racing facility.

On Tuesday, blue jeans, cowboy boots, cowboy hats and a large bull named “Dang it” were the center of attention.

NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress and his grandson, 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon, have formed a professional bull riding team called the Carolina Cowboys.

Childress is the “owner-operator” of the Carolina Cowboys, one of eight city-based teams in the new league. The Cowboys staff will be headquartered at Childress’ NASCAR racing shop in Welcome, although nearby Winston-Salem will be its “home” base.

“My wife (Judy) asked me, with all you have going, why do you need something else?” Childress said. “…We’ve been talking about trying this for two years and it has finally come together.

“I’ve already had my drivers ask me about riding and I’ve already said no,” Childress confirmed. “Now I’ve just got to keep my drivers off the bulls.”

Dillon drives the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet in NASCAR’s Cup Series and is in his ninth year of competition. He has won championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013 and NASCAR Truck Series 2011 and is a 19-time winner in NASCAR’s top-three touring series.

His role as general manager is a new challenge but a venture he feels prepared for. His interest in the sport of bull riding goes back to great memories he experienced during his childhood.

”I’ve always had an interest in the business side of sports, so I’m thrilled to get a chance at being the general manager of a PBR team alongside my grandfather,” Dillon said. “I grew up watching bull riders…so it’s special to be able to share this interest with him in our home state of North Carolina.

“I think this is really cool. Being a part of a new franchise team and being able to represent my home state and both Carolinas with the Carolina Cowboys and bringing the team style format of bull riding is great. I’m super excited about the draft and excited to work with Jerome Davis. I think we’re going to assemble a great team and go out there compete and do well.”

Davis will work as the team coach. The Colorado Springs native had a remarkable career, earning a World Championship in 1995 and was elected to the Professional Bull Riders Ring of Honor in 1998. That same year in Fort Worth, Texas, he was paralyzed from the chest down after being thrown from a bull. He returned home to Archdale, NC, and continues to run the Davis Rodeo, hosting events and raising PBR bucking bulls with his wife Tiffany.

“I was raised in North Carolina and the first guy east of the Mississippi to win a title in bull riding,” Davis said. “I’ve known Richard for a long time. When this team concept came about and the PBR contacted me about it, I was really excited about it. I was even more excited when I found out Richard and Austin wanted to be a part of it. Being a fan of NASCAR already and tying bull riding into it, I think it's going to be a great match.”

The inaugural PBR team series season is scheduled to stretch from July to November. Locally, the PBR will come to the Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum in Winston-Salem Sept. 9-11. The championship final is scheduled Nov. 4-6 in Las Vegas.

For PBR events, team efforts will be scored as opposed to individual formats of the past. All eight teams will compete in each event. All eight teams will participate in a rider draft May 23. Team rosters will include seven riders and three practice squad members.

The eight PBR teams consist of the Ariat Texas Rattlers, based in Fort Worth, Tex., the Arizona Ridge Riders, based in Glendale, Ariz., the Austin Gamblers, based in Austin, Tex., the Carolina Cowboys, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., the Kansas City Outlaws, based in Kansas City, Mo., the Missouri Thunder, based in Ridgedale, Mo., the Nashville Stampede, based in Nashville, Tenn. And the Oklahoma Freedom, based in Oklahoma City, OK.

The PBR Team Series’ inaugural 10-event regular season will culminate in a team playoff at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas November 4-6, 2022. The league will launch with the founding teams, each scheduled to host in their respective city an annual bull riding event and western lifestyle festival.

Many have asked Childress why he is starting another venture, having the responsibilities of RCR Enterprises and Childress Vineyards. He’s been very successful at both, having won 14 NASCAR championships at RCR with six in the Cup Series, five in Xfinity, two in Trucks and one in ARCA along with 237 total victories. Childress has also won numerous awards with Childress Vineyards in Lexington, N.C.

“I have great people working in every area and that’s the key to success with whatever you’re doing,” Childress said. “I have great people running RCR and Childress Vineyards and I’ll have a great team running the Carolina Cowboys. I think it will be fun and it will be great for the Carolinas. Each team will have a home event and we’ll be in Winston-Salem. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I plan to make about six of the events. Austin won’t be able to make very many of them because he has a job to do and that’s to race.”