ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

DDCC Storm reaches NJCAA Final Four, two wins away from national championship

By Monica Holland, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9mUy_0ehl3grF00

DANVILLE, Ill. — Davidson-Davie Community College men's basketball team defeated Henry Ford 66-63 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Tournament on Wednesday to reach the national semifinals.

Javeon Jones' offensive rebound and tip-in put the Storm (32-2) up 64-63 with 2:43 remaining and they held Henry Ford (26-8) scoreless the rest of the way while LJ Rogers extended DDCC's lead with a jumper with 58 seconds left.

DDCC advances to the NJCAA Final Four, where it will play an opponent to be determined at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

In a game that neither team led by more than six points, DDCC made 10 3-pointers to Ford's five, offsetting the Hawks' 34-18 scoring advantage in the paint.

Jones made 10-of-17 field goals with three 3-pointers for a game-high 25 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds (four offensive) and four assists.

Rogers added 11 points and six rebounds, and Bryce Douglas had 10 points.

The Storm are looking to return to the NJCAA championship final since finishing as a runner-up last season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Providence - South Dakota State Game Ends With Controversial Foul Call

The Providence Friars beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 66-57, in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon. Providence had a three point lead and the ball with less than a minute left. As the shot clock wound down, Jared Bynum shot a three-pointer. The shot missed, but a foul was called on Douglas Wilson who tried to block the shot. Bynum was awarded three free throw attempts. The call effectively ended SDSU's season. The question is, was it the right call?
PROVIDENCE, RI
Shore Sports Network

One Win Away From A Vianney-Manasquan Rematch In The TOC Final

While spring practices are well underway the Girls basketball teams from St. John Vianney and Manasquan still have some unfinished winter business and a possible showdown in the final Tournament of Champions. After winning group titles last weekend the Lady Lancers and Warriors received the top two seeds in the six-team TOC and earned byes into Friday’s semifinals at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena.
MANASQUAN, NJ
22 WSBT

Marian Boys One Win Away From 3A State Championship Game

The Marian boys basketball team is just two games away from making history. The Knights have never won a state title, but tomorrow, they can put themselves on the cusp of the 3A championship game when they take on Leo. But before they can even think about a state title...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

964
Followers
174
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy