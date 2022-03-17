DDCC Storm reaches NJCAA Final Four, two wins away from national championship

DANVILLE, Ill. — Davidson-Davie Community College men's basketball team defeated Henry Ford 66-63 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Tournament on Wednesday to reach the national semifinals.

Javeon Jones' offensive rebound and tip-in put the Storm (32-2) up 64-63 with 2:43 remaining and they held Henry Ford (26-8) scoreless the rest of the way while LJ Rogers extended DDCC's lead with a jumper with 58 seconds left.

DDCC advances to the NJCAA Final Four, where it will play an opponent to be determined at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

In a game that neither team led by more than six points, DDCC made 10 3-pointers to Ford's five, offsetting the Hawks' 34-18 scoring advantage in the paint.

Jones made 10-of-17 field goals with three 3-pointers for a game-high 25 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds (four offensive) and four assists.

Rogers added 11 points and six rebounds, and Bryce Douglas had 10 points.

The Storm are looking to return to the NJCAA championship final since finishing as a runner-up last season.