DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School Board has put off a vote, for now, on whether to appeal a judge’s decision that found the four majority members violated the Colorado’s opening meetings law. A temporary restraining order was issued. At a special board meeting Friday, Boars President Mike Petersen said “I would say the characterization of the order as ‘Stop doing illegal business’ is not an accurate representation.” How to interpret the judge’s findings on this lawsuit that the board majority violated the open meetings law was the question. Robert Marshall is the one who filed that suit. It was...

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO