ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp may cut working hours, reviews spending due to Ukraine crisis

By Tom Käckenhoff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Review comes after suspension of cashflow target

* May need to shorten workers’ hours

* Higher raw material, energy prices to hit steel, automotive

* Shares down 9.5% (Adds detail from memo)

DUESSELDORF, March 17 (Reuters) - Submarines-to-steel group Thyssenkrupp is reviewing its spending plans and could cut working hours to soften the blow to its business as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupts supply chains and causes raw material prices to spike.

“In view of the war, we have taken countermeasures across the group,” Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Martina Merz said in a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

“Supply chains are disrupted, plants at our customers have halted production, raw materials and energy prices are going through the roof. We will feel the effects above all in steel, but also in the automotive business,” she said.

Merz said that Thyssenkrupp may need to shorten workers’ hours in some parts of the business and that, where possible, it will pass on price increases to customers.

Apart from building fertiliser plants and making bearings, the sprawling conglomerate also supplies the automotive industry, trades materials and engineers electrolysers that are needed to make hydrogen.

While sales in Russia and Ukraine are negligible at less than 1% of total sales, Thyssenkrupp said late on Wednesday it was suspending its 2021/22 forecast for free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Thyssenkrupp’s ability to generate cash is closely watched by investors as an indicator of the group’s financial health on its path to a smaller and more focused company.

The company also said that it was currently not possible to spin off its steel division, Europe’s second-largest, a setback for one of the key strategic moves Merz has been plotting to rid the group of a volatile business.

Thyssenkrupp’s shares were down 9.5% by 1311 GMT.

“Cash is a highly emotive topic for Thyssenkrupp, given its chequered past in achieving sustained positive cash generation,” JP Morgan analysts said, adding that cumulative free cash flow before M&A is minus 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) over the past five years.

Last month Thyssenkrupp had said it expected free cash flow before M&A to break even in 2021/22. ($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kackenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Goodman and Elaine Hardcastle)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyssenkrupp#Ukraine#Working Hours#Mergers And Acquisitions#Europe#Duesseldorf#M A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY
AFP

In Greece, Russia sympathies die hard despite Ukraine war

When Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took the floor in a parliament debate on Ukraine this month, there was no doubt which side his government was taking in the conflict. Just a year ago, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was among the guests of honour in Athens celebrations of the bicentenary of the Greek 1821 revolution.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
Reuters

Poland to propose Ukraine peacekeeping mission at NATO summit, says PM

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland will formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday. Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced the idea of a peacekeeping mission during a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

367K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy