Oconee County, SC

Man shoots, kills man on boat; claims self-defense, officials say

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said a man “fearing for his life” shot and killed a man on a pontoon boat Tuesday afternoon on Lake Keowee.

We previously reported that the shooting happened on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing Number 2.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched at 2:16 p.m. due to reports of a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a man and a woman on a pontoon boat saw a man and a woman, who had been on a jet ski, in distress in the water. Neither one was wearing a life jacket.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple drove the pontoon over and got the man and woman out of the water and onto the pontoon boat.

The jet ski was still running and doing circles in the lake.

Deputies said the man who had been rescued, became agitated and began assaulting the couple on the pontoon. Investigators were told that the man may have wanted to get back to the jet ski.

The sheriff’s office said the woman, who was on the jet ski, attempted to deescalate the assault by pushing the man, who had also been on the jet ski, back into the water.

The couple helped the man get back on the boat a second time.

After a second encounter, deputies said the man on the pontoon shot the man fearing for his and his wife’s life while being assaulted.

The coroner’s office said 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan, from Walhalla, was shot in the chest while on the pontoon boat.

Investigators were told that there may have been some type of argument between the man and the woman on the jet ski before they were ejected into the water.

The 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will determine if probable cause exists for any charges to be filed or if there is a case of self-defense in relation to the incident.

