Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel ruled out of Bahrain Grand Prix with coronavirus

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Sebastian Vettel will miss Formula One’s opening round in Bahrain this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

The four-time world champion will be replaced by fellow German Nico Hulkenberg for Sunday’s season-opening race at the Sakhir circuit.

Aston Martin’s Vettel becomes the second F1 driver to contract the virus within the last week.

Daniel Ricciardo missed the entirety of the final test in Bahrain with coronavirus but will be fit to race for McLaren.

A statement from Aston Martin read: “Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/HulkHulkenberg/status/1504129228228411401

Aston Martin’s reserve driver Hulkenberg, 34, last competed in F1 in 2020.

He made three appearances as a replacement for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, who both missed races with coronavirus.

F1 has made it compulsory for all drivers and team personnel to be vaccinated this year.

Afghanistan is world’s most unhappy country, says UN report

Afghanistan is the unhappiest country in the world – and was so even before the Taliban swept to power last August. That’s according to a so-called World Happiness report released ahead of the UN-designated International Day of Happiness on Sunday. The annual report ranked Afghanistan as last among...
ASIA
newschain

Salford dressing room full of smiles after their biggest EFL victory

Salford have been backed to extend their unbeaten run after hitting five past struggling Scunthorpe in their biggest EFL win. Brandon Thomas-Asante scored a first career hat-trick, striker Matt Smith opened the scoring with a trademark header and Stephen Kelly curled in a cracker in a 5-1 rout of the rock-bottom Iron.
SOCCER
newschain

