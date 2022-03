You take a picture on your phone, and now you want to see it on a bigger screen. You get a text message, but you don't want to dig out your phone to reply to it while you're working on your PC. Windows 11 lets you see that photo and reply to that message right from your keyboard. All you have to do is connect your Android device to Windows 11. Most impressive of all, with some Android phone models you can simultaneously use multiple mobile apps right on your computer.

