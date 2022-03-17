Cloudy and cooler today with occasional rain and drizzle

Clear to partly cloudy early; increasing clouds late. Low: 29. Mostly cloudy and chilly with periods of wet snow and rain (few slushy inches; most north). High: 39 Low: 28. March can be a fickle month weather-wise, and we'll see several examples of that as we move through this week. Spring has been in the air the past few days with record highs being challenged or broken. That is followed by some notably colder temperatures through the middle of the week with even colder and windier weather waiting in the wings for this weekend. And what's cold without a little snow, and there's the chance for some rain and wet snow on Wednesday and then some rain changing to wet snow again on Saturday. Some light accumulations are possible in both instances, but whether it sticks or not, just having snow in the air after 70-75 degree warmth is depressing enough for many of us. While there's no bitter cold air on the way and no major winter storms, winter will prove it has a little life left in it several times through next weekend. Otherwise, temperatures will come down from their high horse the last few days and fall closer to seasonable levels for the first half of March, with just enough cold air for those snow chances. Enjoy the March madness…meteorologically speaking!

SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO