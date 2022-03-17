ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloudy and cooler today with occasional rain and drizzle

By Matt Broderick
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cloudy and cooler with occasional rain and drizzle. High: 54. A bit of rain early; partial clearing late. Low: 43. After a beautiful start to the week with spring-like temperatures and abundant sunshine, some rain is back in the forecast. First, a weak low pressure system will ride up along the...

www.wfmz.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
#Drizzle#St Patrick S Day
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
WAAY-TV

Lingering showers Wednesday, dry for St. Patrick's Day

We are transitioning from a widespread soaking rain to spotty showers this morning. Although the rain is becoming more scattered, roads are wet, so plan on extra time heading to work and school today. Lingering showers will last through the afternoon hours. There could be just enough breaks in the clouds for a little fuel to build up in the atmosphere later today. The chance is there for one or two thunderstorms as a result, but no severe weather is expected. Rain comes to an end by sunset tonight.
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
FOX8 News

Chance of severe thunderstorms in Triad as wind blows cold front in

(WGHP) — A cold front blowing into the Triad on Monday means there’s a chance for severe thunderstorms and wind gusts as high as 50 mph, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing. If we see an isolated severe thunderstorm, the main concern will be damaging wind gusts greater than 58 mph. Rain chances will remain […]
WYTV.com

Weekend outlook: Not as warm, rain, t-storms and snowflakes in the forecast

Goodbye, 70° weather! Temperatures will fall through the 60s to the middle to lower 50s by daybreak Saturday. We will have showers developing on your Friday evening with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. While a batch of steady rain is likely before midnight, rain becomes much more sporadic overnight. Clouds may break a little overnight, too. Plan for it to become breezy into Saturday morning. More spotty rain develops into Saturday morning.
Fox 59

Rain returns, a few storms in the mix; much colder Saturday

Clouds are increasing this morning, as temperatures remain mild out-the-door for March. After a wonderful stretch this week, today marks a change getting underway! Rain and storms will be returning this afternoon, while temperatures warm into the lower 60s. Some storms will produce a gustier moment, heavier downpour and potentially some smaller sized hail. Rain will ease to scattered showers this evening and into the overnight, as cooler air rushes in.
KTLA

Friday forecast: Chance of rain this weekend

Look for sunny and warm conditions Friday as we get set for a change in the weather this weekend. Clouds are likely to increase through the day Saturday before a chance of showers arrives overnight. The best chance of rain will come on Sunday but any rain totals are expected to remain on the light […]
Richmond.com

Dry and cooler Tuesday, but several hours of cold rain await for Wednesday

A return to quieter weather is ahead for Tuesday, with lighter winds and temperatures closer to normal for early March. The next system to impact Virginia comes a few hours before dawn on Wednesday. It promises a raw and cold rain for most of Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s during most of the day. The rain falls non-stop for most of Wednesday, not really coming to an end until late on Wednesday afternoon.
RICHMOND, VA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler today

Clear to partly cloudy early; increasing clouds late. Low: 29. Mostly cloudy and chilly with periods of wet snow and rain (few slushy inches; most north). High: 39 Low: 28. March can be a fickle month weather-wise, and we'll see several examples of that as we move through this week. Spring has been in the air the past few days with record highs being challenged or broken. That is followed by some notably colder temperatures through the middle of the week with even colder and windier weather waiting in the wings for this weekend. And what's cold without a little snow, and there's the chance for some rain and wet snow on Wednesday and then some rain changing to wet snow again on Saturday. Some light accumulations are possible in both instances, but whether it sticks or not, just having snow in the air after 70-75 degree warmth is depressing enough for many of us. While there's no bitter cold air on the way and no major winter storms, winter will prove it has a little life left in it several times through next weekend. Otherwise, temperatures will come down from their high horse the last few days and fall closer to seasonable levels for the first half of March, with just enough cold air for those snow chances. Enjoy the March madness…meteorologically speaking!
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Noticeably cooler temperatures Tuesday with a mostly cloudy forecast

It will be a chilly start to the day, with temperatures lingering around the freezing point. Along with the cold start, a few flurries will remain possible through the first half of the day. It will be mostly cloudy with a few breaks of the sun during the afternoon. Temperatures will be sitting in the 30s for most of the day before hitting a high of 40 degrees.
WWL-AMFM

Cooler temperatures with some showers today

Temperatures will be cooler today with some rain passing by through the day. “Wednesday will be a cool day with a lot of clouds and passing showers. High temperatures will climb to near 60 with a north wind through the day.
