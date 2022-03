The Democrat wants to continue representing a district that has new boundaries. Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, filed her candidacy for reelection to her post as the representative of House District 26 Sunday, March 6. A former high school language teacher, Neron was elected to serve the district in 2018 and was subsequently reelected in 2020. She is a vice chair of the House Education Committee and also serves on the House Committee on Housing and House Committee on Early Childhood. Due to redistricting, HD 26 has changed to include the Charbonneau community as well as French Prairie and...

