Many COVID-19 patients have not regained their sense of smell, or it returned altered

By Scott Wickersham, wsoctv.com
 2 days ago
As COVID cases continue to drop, a lingering side effect is sticking with some people.

Some lose their sense of smell, and others have it all mixed up.

[ ALSO READ: BA.2 version of COVID-19 virus beginning to spread in US; more contagious than omicron ]

Chocolate could taste like garbage, eggs smell like an ashtray.

“Things started to smell like trash or just garbage,” said Christina Germino, who had COVID-19 and lost her sense of smell from it.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Scott Wickersham spoke with experts to get the latest research on why this is happening, and how long the scent sabotage may last.

(WATCH BELOW: Pfizer CEO says fourth booster shot is needed to protect against COVID-19 variants)

AL.com

COVID shrinks areas of brain linked to sense of smell, study finds

COVID-19 infection was associated with tissue damage and shrinkage in brain areas related to smell, a large new study found. The research, published Monday in the journal Nature and led by University of Oxford researchers, is believed to be the first study that included patients who underwent a brain scan both before and after COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccination is safe in patients with previous myocarditis

A small study has shown that SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in patients who had an inflamed heart muscle in the past is not associated with a recurrence of the condition or other serious side effects. The research is presented at ESC Acute CardioVascular Care 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Researchers Finally Understand How COVID-19 Affects The Sense Of Smell

Thanks to recent studies, researchers are beginning to understand how COVID-19 impacts smell receptors. The virus that caused a global pandemic has caused a lot of stress and misunderstanding on an international level. Among COVID-19’s most interesting and concerning side effects is anosmia, the loss of smell that’s been reported by over 1.6 million people in the United States alone. New research has finally revealed why this happens.
SCIENCE
WRAL

Specialist helps teen regain her smell after COVID

Coronavirus cases a Nebraska teenager to develop a condition caused parosmia, which means the food that she's normally loved smells disgusting. A Texas pain specialist helped her through a new treatment to help her gain her sense of self back.
NEBRASKA STATE
