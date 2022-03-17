Many COVID-19 patients have not regained their sense of smell, or it returned altered

As COVID cases continue to drop, a lingering side effect is sticking with some people.

Some lose their sense of smell, and others have it all mixed up.

BA.2 version of COVID-19 virus beginning to spread in US; more contagious than omicron

Chocolate could taste like garbage, eggs smell like an ashtray.

“Things started to smell like trash or just garbage,” said Christina Germino, who had COVID-19 and lost her sense of smell from it.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Scott Wickersham spoke with experts to get the latest research on why this is happening, and how long the scent sabotage may last.

