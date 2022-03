A huge congratulations to the Triangle’s finalists for the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards. First up is Alley Twenty Six in Durham, a finalist for Outstanding Bar Program. Alley Twenty Six is the first North Carolina bar or restaurant to be a semifinalist or nominee in this national category. In the Best Chef in the Southeast category, congratulations goes out to Cheetie Kumar at the Garland in downtown Raleigh and Ricky Moore at Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Check out the full list here.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO