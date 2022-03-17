UPDATE: Cowen Upgrades Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) to Outperform

Our theme of select 5G Stocks - which includes U.S.-based wireless carriers, infrastructure players, semiconductor companies, and testing solutions providers that stand to benefit from the ongoing transition of the wireless industry to 5G - has declined by about 14% year-to-date, correcting roughly in line with the broader Nasdaq-100. While the performance of these stocks has been mixed, due to the broader sell-off in markets due to rising interest rates and growing geopolitical tensions, there are some positive trends that could drive the theme in 2022. So what’s the outlook like for the 5G space?

