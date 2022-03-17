ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE: Cowen Upgrades Oak Street Health (OSH) to Outperform (correction)

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Cowen analyst Gary Taylor upgraded Oak Street Health ......

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Costco has chartered 7 ships for the next 3 years to increase supply chain flexibility

Over the next three years, Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, -1.03% will charter seven ships, up from three previously, in order to increase its supply chain flexibility. The company has also leased containers for use on these ships, which will transport goods between Asia, the U.S. and Canada. "With these additions, about a quarter of our annual trans-Pacific container and shipment needs are being accommodated this way, which gives us additional supply chain flexibility," said Chief Executive Richard Galanti on the company's most recent earnings call. "Despite all the supply chain issues, we're staying in stock and continue to work to mitigate cost and price increases as best we can." Costco reported fiscal second-quarter results after hours last Thursday. Costco was one of the retail giants that chartered ships last year to bypass the bottlenecks during the holiday shopping season. "[W]e are constructive on Costco chartering four additional vessels," wrote Cowen analysts in a March 4 note. Cowen rates Costco stock outperform with a $650 price target. Costco stock edged up 0.6% in Monday trading, and has soared 66.7% over the last year. The S&P 500 index.
ECONOMY
Kansas City Star

A New BJ’s Tries to Take On Costco, Sam’s Club

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and Walmart's (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam's Club dominate the warehouse club market. The two companies, however, have a third, much smaller rival: BJ's Wholesale (BJ) - Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Report, which wants to make a bigger splash.
JACKSON, MO
Motley Fool

Here's Why Home Depot Is a Better Business Than Lowe's

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Home Depot ( HD -0.31% ) and Lowe's...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osh#Streetinsider Com Premium
Seekingalpha.com

Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Management Presents at 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference March 8, 2022 11:10 AM ET. Peter Griffith - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Murdo Gordon - Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Ops, Commercial Operations. Arvind Sood - Vice President, Investor Relations. Omari Wise - Investor Relations. Conference Call Participants.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management at 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference March 7, 2022 9:10 AM ET. Mathai Mammen - Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D. Good morning. I'm Josh Jennings from the Cowen medical devices research team, representing my colleagues, Brian Kennedy, Eric Anderson, Michael Jackson and Ajay Suman [ph]. We are pleased to kick off our track with Mathai Mammen, the Executive Vice President of Pharmaceuticals, Research and Development of the Janssen franchise within Johnson & Johnson. Mathai, great to see you this morning. Thanks so much for participating in our conference this year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Presents at Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference March 7, 2022 11:00 AM ET. Good morning. Dan Brennan here from Cowen’s Life Science, Tools & Diagnostics team. Really pleased to be here at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference, my first one and thrilled to be part of it. With me on the virtual stage is Sean George, CEO of Invitae, I’m sure all of you know quite well and I’ve known Sean for years. So, it should be really engaging discussion. Feel free to shoot me questions vis-à-vis the webcasting link, and I’ll certainly try to address them if I can.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness beats revenue estimate as branding efforts pay off

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as its store count growth and marketing efforts started to gain traction. “We’d spent the year building toward finishing off very strong,” Ayr Wellness founder and CEO Jonathan Sandelman told MarketWatch. “The operating systems, the procedures, the talent we hired, all of that came together along with our branding.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Presents at Cowen Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Cowen Annual Health Care Conference Call March 9, 2022 10:30 AM ET. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the third day of Cowen's 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference. My name is Tyler Van Buren. I'm a senior biotech analyst here at Cowen. For this next session, we have a fireside chat with Gilead. It's my pleasure to introduce Andy Dickinson, Gilead's Chief Financial Officer. Andy, thank you very much for joining us here. It's a privilege to have you.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) Presents at Cowen Health Care Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cowen Health Care Conference March 8, 2022 2:50 PM ET. Good afternoon, and welcome once again to Cowen & Company's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference. I'm Phil Nadeau, one of the biotech analysts here at Cowen. It's my pleasure to moderate a fireside chat. We are very happy to have with us today Vertex's President and CEO, Reshma Kewalramani.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

FedEx's Own Contractors Told the Company Its Shipping Forecasts are Bunk

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Home Depot, Lowe’s to Offer Virtual Home Improvement Workshops

Lowe’s and Home Depot are both set to offer virtual workshops on home improvement projects ranging from bathroom upgrades and lawn care, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (March 16). Per the report, the companies are both trying to keep hold of the pandemic quarantine-era penchant for home improvement. Both companies’ revenues...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Swiss Running Brand On Anticipates Second-Half ‘Hyper-Growth’

Click here to read the full article. The company is offsetting some of the headwinds caused by higher freight costs by raising prices in North America. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPrioritize Your 'Hot List': Logistics Expert Rattles Off China Lockdown WorkaroundsTeen Chains Zumiez, Tilly's Warn of Declining Demand in Q1January Footwear Imports Up 31.5%Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy