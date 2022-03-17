ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Community disappointed in Krystal Daniels’ plea agreement

By Valencia Wicker
 2 days ago

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The news of Krystal Daniels, Baby Joe’s mother, entering a no contest plea is adding salt to a deep wound for the people of Dickson County.

When Baby Joe disappeared almost four long years ago, the entire town searched for him. They grieved together and hoped he would be found.

“They had so many people searching,” said Rickey Saulsburry, who lives in Charlotte. “I’m like, why didn’t they find anything? That’s just… it hurts me thinking about it.”

Krystal Daniels pleads no contest in disappearance of Baby Joe

Five-year-old “Baby Joe” vanished on April 4, 2018. Folks all across town searched for him, but his body has never been found.

“I wish they’d find his body and find out what happened to him,” said Christine Nick, who also lives in Charlotte.

Baby Joe’s parents were later arrested by investigators. His father, Joseph Daniels, admitted he beat the child to death and dumped his body.

TBI decoy ads snare suspects accused of seeking sex with minors

Baby Joe’s mother, Krystal Daniels, was set to stand trial. Instead, she entered a no contest plea, which means she isn’t admitting guilt, but is accepting the charges. She’s been sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple charges including aggravated child abuse.

“At least she’s going to prison,” said Patty Walsh, who also lives in Charlotte. “It ain’t what’s right, but I guess it’s better than nothing right?”

Krystal Daniels is being held at the Dickson County Jail. She already has a credit of four years served, which leaves her with 11 years behind bars.

