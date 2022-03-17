Missing woman last seen getting into truck with 3 people, Memphis police say

Applewhite Applewhite was last seen getting into a white truck with three other people inside. (MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch alert for a missing endangered woman.

Elizabeth Applewhite was last seen by her mother Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Moss Valley Drive, police said.

Neighbors said she was seen getting into a white pickup truck on her own accord.

Three people - two men and a woman - were also inside the truck, police said.

Applewhite does have a mental illness, and had said she wanted to move to West Virginia to live with her dad, police said.

She contacted her dad from a private number saying she would arrive Thursday or Friday, and that she was currently with his family in Mississippi.

According to police, the family said they have not seen Applewhite.

She is 5′4,” 263 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you see her contact Memphis Police at 901.545.2677.

