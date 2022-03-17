ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Missing woman last seen getting into truck with 3 people, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJLF4_0ehkvFpg00
Applewhite Applewhite was last seen getting into a white truck with three other people inside. (MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch alert for a missing endangered woman.

Elizabeth Applewhite was last seen by her mother Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Moss Valley Drive, police said.

Neighbors said she was seen getting into a white pickup truck on her own accord.

Three people - two men and a woman - were also inside the truck, police said.

Applewhite does have a mental illness, and had said she wanted to move to West Virginia to live with her dad, police said.

She contacted her dad from a private number saying she would arrive Thursday or Friday, and that she was currently with his family in Mississippi.

According to police, the family said they have not seen Applewhite.

She is 5′4,” 263 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you see her contact Memphis Police at 901.545.2677.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 men critically shot in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. Officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Shelby Drive for a shooting just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Two men were found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said. There is...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
West Virginia State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Byhalia, coroner says

BYHALIA, Miss. — A young man is dead after gunfire in Byhalia, Mississippi Friday evening, according to Marshall County Coroner James Anderson. Anderson told FOX13 that 25-year-old Kendrick Newsom was shot and killed. The shooting happened on Coffelt St. Friday evening, Anderson said. No information about the shooter or...
BYHALIA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Watch#Memphis Police Dept
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education and schools for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
93K+
Followers
93K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy