Poughkeepsie, NY

One of the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Hotels Reportedly Sold for $9.5 Million

By CJ McIntyre
 2 days ago
New owners are expected to keep the hotel and conference center open but under a new name. One of Poughkeepsie's biggest and tallest hotels officially changed owners on Friday, March 11th, and the new owners, Visions Hotels LLC., plan to invest millions in renovations to the hotel and conference center according...

