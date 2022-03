Now that the second-round schedule and tip times are set for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, we can look ahead to the encore performances from some of the early stars of March Madness. Thursday's first-round action featured one of the most stunning upsets in tournament history with Saint Peter's becoming just the 10th No. 15 seed to beat a No. 2 seed as the Peacocks bounced Kentucky, but it also included two No. 12 seeds advancing (New Mexico State and Richmond), a No. 11 seed over a No. 6 seed -- admittedly, not a huge upset with Michigan as a betting favorite against Colorado State -- and three games decided in overtime.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO