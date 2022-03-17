ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Smollett released from jail pending appeal

By CNN
 2 days ago
(CNN) — Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday night, after an Illinois appeals court granted an emergency motion by his defense attorneys. Smollett’s legal team is looking to delay his sentence and grant him bond until their appeal on his conviction is decided on.

The former “Empire” actor was sentenced last week to 30 months of felony probation — including 150 days in jail — and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine for making false reports to police that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019.

“There is no room for politics in our court system,” defense attorney Nenye Uche said in a news conference shortly after the actor’s release. “Regardless of what you think about this case … the real question is, should Black men be walked into jail for a Class 4 felony?”

“That’s a disgrace,” the attorney added. Uche, as well as other attorneys from the team who spoke Wednesday, criticized the judge who sentenced Smollett last week. Cook County Judge James Linn spoke to the actor for more than half an hour, criticizing his actions.

“The judge spent a great deal of time chastising, berating my client,” Uche said. “I’ve never seen that before.”

Over the past six days in jail, Smollett did not eat anything besides ice water, Uche said.

The appeals court order, entered on Wednesday, says Smollett “shall be released from custody … upon posting of a personal recognizance bond (I Bond) in the amount of $150,000.” A personal recognizance bond in Illinois means that a person is released on the condition that they will attend all required future court proceedings, usually without having to pay any money.

Smollett’s defense filed the emergency motion last week, arguing he would be “irreparably harmed” if he serves a sentence for convictions that may be reversed, adding that he will likely serve his jail time before the completion of his appeal.

The attorneys added that exposure to Covid-19 is a serious risk because Smollett is immunocompromised.

The court granted the attorneys’ motion, reasoning that it would be “unable to dispose of the instant appeal before the defendant would have served his entire sentence of incarceration.”

In their response filed Wednesday, prosecutors vehemently disagreed with the defense’s reasoning, arguing that there is “no emergency that warrants the extraordinary relief” of delaying Smollett’s sentence while his appeal is pending.

