The digital wallet would help eBay customers use their sales proceeds to either pay the selling fees or purchase items from the marketplace. The multinational e-commerce company eBay presented its digital wallet on a slide at the 2022 Investor Day. Although the company’s CEO Jamie Iannone has been hinting at the inclusion of crypto-based payment options for some time now, the digital wallet due in Q2 is a positive sign of the company’s adoption of blockchain technology. The online marketplace has already been transacting NFTs on its platform and the CEO had made it clear in a February interview to TheStreet that the company wants to attract the attention of millennials and the Gen-Z generation through cryptocurrency.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO