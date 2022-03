Clouds are increasing this morning, as temperatures remain mild out-the-door for March. After a wonderful stretch this week, today marks a change getting underway! Rain and storms will be returning this afternoon, while temperatures warm into the lower 60s. Some storms will produce a gustier moment, heavier downpour and potentially some smaller sized hail. Rain will ease to scattered showers this evening and into the overnight, as cooler air rushes in.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO