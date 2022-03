VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A fiery crash involving a semi truck and a cargo van claimed the life of one person on Interstate 70 in Vigo County early Thursday morning. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed that the driver of the cargo van was dead a the scene. He explained that once positive identification has been made and family members are notified, the victim's name will be released.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 22 DAYS AGO