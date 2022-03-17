Beautiful St.Patrick’s day, weather aware on Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Watch out for dense fog this morning, Dense Fog Advisory through 9 AM CDT for our eastern Alabama counties.

Beautiful day ahead with sunshine and mild temperatures, high pressure will briefly take control and this will keep us calm. Expect high temperatures to range from the low 70s to middle 70s for southern portions of the News 3 viewing area.

Weather Aware Friday : Tracking a cold front that will move through during the day on Friday. Strong/severe storms will possible along and possibly ahead of this line with damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado. The entire area is under a slight risk or level 2 out of 5 for severe weather. Now we are still a few days away and timing will be fluid, we will like see a slight shift or adjustment.

Storms will be out by Friday and the weekend looks good with sunshine and mild temperatures

