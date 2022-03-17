ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens to near 2-year lows on hawkish Fed

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to within touching distance of a two-year low on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as widely expected but trimmed its growth forecasts for the remainder of the year.

The spread between two-year and 10-year notes fell below 20 basis points (bps), from around 30 bps before the Fed statement and holding just above a March 2020 low of 18.5 bps hit last week.

That was mainly driven by a bigger and durable rise in shorter-dated yields after the Fed indicated it would act aggressively to stamp out inflation. While longer-dated yields also rose, they gave up a large chunk of their rise in Asian trading.

“What was surprising was that the Fed took down GDP forecasts more than what perhaps the ECB did, signalling that growth would struggle, and we think the curve flattening trend has further legs to run,” said Kaspar Hense, a portfolio manager at Bluebay Asset Management who unwound his short duration trade after the Fed decision.

On an outright basis, ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were at 2.13% in London trading after rising to a May 2019 high of 2.25% on Wednesday.

Policymakers raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday but marked down their gross domestic product growth estimate for 2022 to 2.8%, from the 4% projected in December, as they began to analyse the new risks facing the global economy.

The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds held at 25 basis points, the smallest since October 2018.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate to be 1.93% by the end of this year, up from around 1.82% on Wednesday before the decision.

Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank noted that on average it took around three years from the first Fed hike for the economy to tip into recession though all but one of those recessions occurred within 37 months when the 2s10s curve inverted before the hiking cycle ended.

Parts of the yield curve such as the spread between 10-year and five-year U.S. debt were already in danger of inverting with the gap holding at 1.5 bps on Thursday. A section of the U.S. yield curve, notably the gap between 10 and 3 year bond yields fell briefly below 0 for the first time since March 2020. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is Raising Rates Into A Recession

The Fed may be one and done when it comes to rate hikes. It's too late for the Fed to step in now to regain control of inflation. The Fed will now be raising rates into slowing growth. It may be even worse than just slowing growth because the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model suggests no growth thus far into the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Reid
The Associated Press

Long-term US mortgage rates back up this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week but remain at historically low levels as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its main borrowing rate. The average rate on a 30-year loan hit 3.85%, up from 3.76% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A...
WASHINGTON, DC
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rate Update: A Federal Reserve Rate Hike Contributes to Rising Rates

Mortgage rates have been on the rise, and the Federal Reserve has now raised the short-term interest rate. Here's what that means for you. On March 17, 2022, mortgage rates increased. Rates have been on the upswing, and recent news from the Federal Reserve isn't likely to help matters. Here are today's average rates.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Inflation#U S Treasury#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Asian#Ecb#Bluebay Asset Management
CNBC

Mortgage demand falls as interest rates surge to multiyear highs

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 4.27% from 4.09% for loans with a 20% down payment. Applications to refinance a home loan, which are most sensitive to weekly rate moves, fell 3% for the week, seasonally adjusted, and...
BUSINESS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Homebuilder sentiment drops to lowest level in six months

U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell in March to a six-month low as labor and supply constraints, along with rising mortgage rates, undermined sales prospects. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo gauge decreased to 79 from a revised 81 in February, figures showed Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a March reading of 81.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fed Rate Hike Looms and It Could be Bigger Than You Expect

With inflation intensifying thanks to surging oil prices on top of rebounding economic activity, pressure on the Federal Reserve at this week's meeting is growing as well. The Action Alerts Plus team looked at the problem recently after purchasing manager indexes for February came in strong for both the U.S. and the Eurozone.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
CNBC

U.S. dollar hits lowest in week as investors gauge Fed policy, euro firmer

The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday and hit its lowest in a week as investors digested the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook a day after the U.S. central bank's expected interest rate hike, while the euro rose as investors watched developments in Russia-Ukraine talks. The Fed's monetary policy turned hawkish...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields reach more than two-year highs before Fed decision

(Adds quotes, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in two-and-a-half years on Tuesday ahead of an expected Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday of its first interest rates hike in three years. Investors anticipate the U.S. central bank will need to act more aggressively to stem surging prices, after data on Thursday showed that annual inflation in February rose at the fastest pace in 40 years. Data on Tuesday also showed that U.S. producer prices rose in February at an annual rate of 10% following a similar gain in January. The Fed is "probably going to be a bit hawkish just given there really seems to be no fading of the inflation that we're continuing to see," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Investors expect Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to further boost inflation, as Western countries impose sanctions on Moscow. "It probably puts more stresses on the supply chain, and I think that will elevate inflation throughout the year," di Galoma said. Two-year yields were last at 1.857%, after reaching 1.894% overnight, the highest since Aug. 2019. Benchmark 10-year note yields were last 2.158%, after earlier rising to 2.169%, the highest since June 2019. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened three basis points to 30 basis points. Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate to be 1.82% by the end of this year, compared to 0.08% today. Investors will be looking for clarity from the Fed at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on how many rate hikes are likely this year, and whether it will stop raising rates if growth deteriorates even if inflation stays high. “The primary challenge for the markets and investors is not the first rate hike — policy is still quite accommodative — but the trajectory thereafter,” Scott Ruesterholz, a portfolio manager at Insight Investment said in a note. "With inflation already nearly 8%, the need to move quickly is enhanced by rising commodity prices, which threaten to keep inflation higher for even longer,” he said. "However, rising commodity prices act like a tax on the economy, squeeze disposable incomes, and will force consumers to either save less or spend less on discretionary items. This can slow the economy, and a slowing economy is typically one where central banks tighten less.” Fed officials will update their rate forecasts and quarterly economic projections for the first time since December 2021. Investors will also be looking for any details on the size and timing of when the Fed will begin shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. March 15 Tuesday 3:13PM New York / 1913 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.4575 0.4644 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.8275 0.8425 -0.006 Two-year note 99-81/256 1.8573 0.008 Three-year note 99-32/256 2.0525 0.013 Five-year note 98-228/256 2.1118 0.020 Seven-year note 98-24/256 2.1717 0.016 10-year note 97-124/256 2.158 0.018 20-year bond 96-192/256 2.5847 0.019 30-year bond 94-192/256 2.5002 0.024 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 9.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 1.00 spread (Editing by Paul Simao and Barbara Lewis)
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Here's how the Fed's rate hike could impact mortgages

Following the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate hike Wednesday, the housing market will likely see an impact in the form of higher mortgage rates. Though mortgage rates do not follow the federal funds rate, they do typically follow the yield on the 10-year Treasury. Following the Fed's announcement, the 10-year Treasury yield spiked as high as 2.246%, its highest level since May 2019.
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields surge as Fed seen acting aggressively to tame inflation

(Adds NY Fed data, 7/10 curve inversion, graphs, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-and-a-half year highs on Monday, ahead of what is expected to be the U.S. Federal Reserve's first rate hike in three years on Wednesday to try to tame soaring inflation that shows no signs of slowing. Investors priced for the U.S. central bank to hike rates more aggressively this year, after data on Thursday showed that annual inflation in February rose at the fastest pace in 40 years, forcing Americans to dig deeper to pay for rent, food and gasoline. The market “is focusing more on domestic fundamentals after last week’s CPI print and is penciling in more and more rate hikes,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. U.S. consumers upped their outlook for where inflation will be a year from now and in three years time, and they expect to spend substantially more on food, gas and rent in the next 12 months, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate to be 1.83% by its December meeting, up from 1.75% on Friday, and compared to 0.08% today. Two-year yields, which are the most sensitive to rate hikes, jumped to 1.851%, the highest since Aug. 2019. Benchmark 10-year yields reached 2.144%, the highest since July 2019. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened five basis points to 29 basis points, after reaching 19 basis points a week ago. Yields on seven-year notes, which are less liquid than other maturities, rose above those on 10-year notes, with that part of the yield curve the most inverted since April 2020 at minus 2.2 basis points. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), a measure of expected annual inflation for the next five years, are at 3.48%, after hitting a record 3.50% on Friday. Investors have been balancing more aggressive Fed policy against geopolitical risks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demand for safe haven U.S. bonds also fell earlier on Monday on hopes that Russia and Ukraine will reach an agreement to end the war. Investors will be looking for more clarity from the Fed at the conclusion of its two day meeting on how many rate hikes are likely this year, and whether concerns about rate hikes denting the economy may override inflation fears. “Our expectation is that it is a hawkish hike,” said Goldberg. “Yes, they are certainly concerned about the geopolitical risks, but on the domestic side they are very worried about higher inflation and they do see growth as being solid enough that they can continue to push rates higher.” Fed officials will update their rate forecasts and economic projections for the first time since Dec. Investors will also be looking for any details on the size and timing of when the Fed will begin shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. March 14 Monday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.405 0.411 0.015 Six-month bills 0.795 0.8092 0.056 Two-year note 99-85/256 1.8486 0.099 Three-year note 99-46/256 2.0332 0.111 Five-year note 98-254/256 2.0899 0.129 Seven-year note 98-56/256 2.1519 0.139 10-year note 97-172/256 2.1365 0.130 20-year bond 97-16/256 2.5642 0.113 30-year bond 95-80/256 2.4726 0.109 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.75 2.25 spread (Editing by Barbara Lewis and Chizu Nomiyama)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors eye inflation data

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as concerns over rising prices persisted ahead of a report on inflation on Thursday despite a drop in oil prices. Oil prices fell sharply as some viewed the U.S. ban...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields holds above 2% on Fed rate hike view

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged higher on Friday, with expectations largely set that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, while comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin briefly buoyed risk-on sentiment. Yields moved higher after Putin said there had been...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up on Fed view, Ukraine peace hopes

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose for a fifth straight day on Friday, with expectations largely cemented that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, while comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin buoyed risk-on sentiment. Yields climbed and equity index futures...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yields near 3-year high ahead of likely rate hike

(Updates prices, adds comments, changes dateline previously LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit almost three-year highs on Wednesday, hours before the Federal Reserve was expected to announce its first interest rate hike in more than three years after a two-day policy meeting. Surging inflation has prompted investors to anticipate the U.S. central bank, which is due to release its latest policy statement and new economic projections at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), will be aggressive in raising rates and shrinking its balance sheet in an effort to stem rising price pressures. Whether the Fed will be willing to keep tightening if growth deteriorates, however, will be a key question as inflation digs into consumer finances and sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine add additional headwinds to the inflation and growth outlook. "I think that the market is looking for a decidedly more hawkish Fed than we’ll ultimately get," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Very measured and predictable I suspect will be the theme that comes out of this, as opposed to the Fed suggesting or acknowledging that they might be behind the curve on inflation." Fed officials will update their rate forecasts, known as the "dot plot," and quarterly economic projections for the first time since December 2021. Lyngen says its unlikely that the "dot plot" will be as hawkish as the markets expect, with fed funds futures priced for seven 25-basis-point rate hikes this year. "I find it very difficult to imagine that that's going to be reflected in the 'dot plot.' Maybe we get five, maybe even six, but we're not going to get seven, so then the question becomes how does the market respond to that?” Lyngen said. Investors will also be looking for any details on the size and timing of when the Fed will begin shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. Two-year note yields were last at 1.860%, after hitting 1.894% on Tuesday, which was the highest level since Aug. 2019. Benchmark 10-year note yields were at 2.163%, after earlier reaching 2.204%, the highest since May 2019. The two-year, 10-year yield curve steepened one basis point to 30 basis points. Traders have priced in more aggressive tightening since consumer price data last week showed that annual inflation in February rose at the fastest pace in 40 years at 7.9%, while data on Tuesday showed that U.S. producer prices surged 10% on an annual basis during the month, matching the gain in January. U.S. retail sales rose moderately in February as more expensive gasoline, in part, forced households to cut back spending on other goods, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Improving risk sentiment also reduced demand for safe haven U.S. bonds on Wednesday after China's top policymaker assured markets of stability and support and helped put a floor under sectors hurt by a regulatory crackdown. Russia and Ukraine also both emphasized new-found scope for compromise on Wednesday as peace talks were set to resume three weeks into a Russian assault that has so far failed to topple the Ukrainian government. March 16 Wednesday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.465 0.472 0.008 Six-month bills 0.85 0.8655 0.015 Two-year note 99-80/256 1.8598 0.003 Three-year note 99-24/256 2.0636 0.012 Five-year note 98-204/256 2.1321 0.018 Seven-year note 98 2.1865 0.013 10-year note 97-112/256 2.1634 0.003 20-year bond 97 2.5683 -0.019 30-year bond 95-56/256 2.4772 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.00 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 9.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.50 2.25 spread (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London Editing by Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

367K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy