Marshall Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat

Marshall Public schools is closed today due to a threat investigations.

In a letter to students and families, Superintendent Becky Jones says they were made aware of threats being made by a student via social media yesterday.

District leadership has been working with local authorities to assess it.

Out of an abundance of caution, they decided to close all buildings in Marshall and Albion on March 17. No staff will report and buildings are in lockdown until further notice.

Later in the afternoon, the school district updated parents and community members, saying there were reports that a former student allegedly threatened to "shoot up the school."

We're told five students were expelled Wednesday and that protocols have been established to allow the school district to "positively engage" with the students, who will continue learning in spite of restricted access to school property.

Meanwhile, the Marshall Police Department says the 13-year-old in question made "no direct threat," adding his home in Adrian was searched and no weapons were found.

Further investigation revealed the existence of a video depicting the 13-year-old with a handgun, which belonged to a juvenile friend, MPD explains.

