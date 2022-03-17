Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Illinois Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Illinois, 67.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Illinois is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of March 15, Illinois has received about 26,365,600 vaccinations and administered about 83.2% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 3,045,718 confirmed cases of the virus in Illinois as of March 15 -- or 23,905 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,084 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 15, 2022.

