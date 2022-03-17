ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Minnesota Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0ehkpUtl00 The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Minnesota, 68.9% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Minnesota is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of March 15, Minnesota has received about 12,057,400 vaccinations and administered about 82.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,421,869 confirmed cases of the virus in Minnesota as of March 15 -- or 25,340 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,084 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 81.3% 859,991 32,164
2 Vermont 80.1% 501,840 16,841
3 Maine 78.9% 1,056,360 17,356
4 Connecticut 78.0% 2,785,828 20,424
5 Massachusetts 77.8% 5,373,167 24,350
6 Hawaii 77.3% 1,098,141 16,321
7 New York 75.5% 14,762,260 25,239
8 Maryland 74.4% 4,498,733 16,659
9 New Jersey 74.4% 6,630,478 24,487
10 Washington D.C. 74.3% 508,390 19,755
11 Washington 72.5% 5,466,261 19,082
12 Virginia 72.5% 6,171,491 19,420
13 California 70.8% 27,991,453 22,801
14 Colorado 70.3% 4,003,599 23,265
15 New Mexico 70.1% 1,468,350 24,585
16 New Hampshire 69.6% 944,318 22,130
17 Oregon 69.4% 2,908,448 16,688
18 Minnesota 68.9% 3,865,209 25,340
19 Delaware 68.5% 662,432 26,695
20 Illinois 67.5% 8,603,772 23,905
21 Pennsylvania 67.3% 8,619,198 21,625
22 Florida 66.8% 14,222,654 27,360
23 Wisconsin 65.0% 3,777,764 27,138
24 Utah 64.5% 2,038,507 29,278
25 Nebraska 62.9% 1,214,307 24,716
26 Arizona 61.4% 4,403,250 27,711
27 Iowa 61.3% 1,935,820 23,978
28 Texas 61.1% 17,528,045 23,002
29 Alaska 60.9% 449,359 31,936
30 Nevada 60.9% 1,848,889 22,675
31 Kansas 60.6% 1,765,274 26,403
32 South Dakota 60.4% 532,896 26,818
33 North Carolina 60.3% 6,256,906 25,122
34 Michigan 59.5% 5,948,977 23,728
35 Ohio 57.8% 6,762,337 22,788
36 South Carolina 57.1% 2,900,971 28,810
37 Kentucky 56.7% 2,535,686 29,017
38 West Virginia 56.6% 1,021,586 27,404
39 Oklahoma 56.5% 2,228,738 26,062
40 Montana 56.5% 600,392 25,571
41 Missouri 55.5% 3,399,587 22,905
42 North Dakota 54.7% 415,701 31,473
43 Indiana 54.6% 3,655,889 25,205
44 Georgia 54.5% 5,732,995 23,542
45 Idaho 54.4% 954,235 24,965
46 Tennessee 54.3% 3,676,445 29,774
47 Arkansas 53.8% 1,622,327 27,426
48 Louisiana 52.8% 2,460,288 25,022
49 Mississippi 51.1% 1,524,692 26,538
50 Wyoming 50.9% 294,285 26,958
51 Alabama 50.6% 2,475,174 26,382

