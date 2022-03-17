Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Pennsylvania Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, 67.3% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Pennsylvania is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of March 15, Pennsylvania has received about 29,080,800 vaccinations and administered about 76.5% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 2,769,588 confirmed cases of the virus in Pennsylvania as of March 15 -- or 21,625 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,084 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 15, 2022.

