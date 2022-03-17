Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Nevada Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Nevada, 60.9% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Nevada appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of March 15, Nevada has received about 5,721,500 vaccinations and administered about 83.3% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 688,054 confirmed cases of the virus in Nevada as of March 15 -- or 22,675 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,084 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nevada where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).