COVID-19: How Cases in the Wilmington, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehkpD8e00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Wilmington, NC metro area consists of New Hanover County and Pender County. As of March 15, there were 22,443.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wilmington residents, 8.0% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wilmington metro area, Pender County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 15, there were 25,162.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Pender County, the most of any county in Wilmington, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In New Hanover County, there were 21,722.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wilmington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wilmington metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Wilmington, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,202 29,255.8 153 85.7
25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 104,644 28,538.4 1,287 351.0
15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 46,440 28,434.3 447 273.7
39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 366,526 27,510.5 1,528 114.7
40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,228 27,426.1 433 295.2
16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 689,323 27,079.4 5,590 219.6
27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 51,691 26,498.8 367 188.1
49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 167,386 25,124.9 1,534 230.3
22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 129,333 24,914.8 978 188.4
35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 28,692 22,993.0 257 206.0
24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 172,593 22,648.1 1,791 235.0
24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 27,962 22,622.4 381 308.2
48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 64,712 22,443.2 497 172.4
20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 131,217 20,937.9 744 118.7
11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 94,174 20,727.1 1,104 243.0

