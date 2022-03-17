ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehkpCFv00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Wheeling, WV-OH metro area consists of Belmont County, Ohio County, and Marshall County. As of March 15, there were 25,042.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wheeling residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wheeling metro area, Marshall County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 15, there were 28,261.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Marshall County, the most of any county in Wheeling, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Belmont County, there were 22,918.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wheeling.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wheeling metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Wheeling, WV-OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
13220 Beckley, WV 118,828 35,517 29,889.4 503 423.3
26580 Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH 361,832 107,719 29,770.4 1,270 351.0
37620 Parkersburg-Vienna, WV 90,758 23,482 25,873.2 360 396.7
16620 Charleston, WV 264,113 68,089 25,780.3 1,012 383.2
48540 Wheeling, WV-OH 141,475 35,429 25,042.6 600 424.1
34060 Morgantown, WV 139,157 33,541 24,103.0 323 232.1
48260 Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH 118,213 26,260 22,214.1 554 468.6

