Wichita, KS

COVID-19: How Cases in the Wichita, KS Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehkp9gz00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Wichita, KS metro area consists of Sedgwick County, Butler County, Harvey County, and one other county. As of March 15, there were 28,003.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wichita residents, 14.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wichita metro area, Butler County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 15, there were 28,375.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Butler County, the most of any county in Wichita, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Sumner County, there were 24,439.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wichita.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wichita metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Wichita, KS metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
48620 Wichita, KS 637,690 178,574 28,003.3 N/A N/A
45820 Topeka, KS 232,778 62,129 26,690.2 N/A N/A
31740 Manhattan, KS 132,928 28,303 21,292.0 N/A N/A
29940 Lawrence, KS 120,290 25,247 20,988.4 N/A N/A

