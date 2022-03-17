Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Carolina Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 57.1% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in South Carolina appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of March 15, South Carolina has received about 10,086,700 vaccinations and administered about 72.8% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,464,749 confirmed cases of the virus in South Carolina as of March 15 -- or 28,810 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,084 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 15, 2022.

