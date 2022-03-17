ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the York-Hanover, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehkp7vX00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The York-Hanover, PA metro area consists of just York County. As of March 15, there were 26,517.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 York residents, 8.7% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the York-Hanover metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the York-Hanover, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 118,151 26,517.1 1,466 329.0
16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,173 26,061.5 677 439.2
30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,395 26,046.8 506 362.1
27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,416 25,874.9 712 535.3
10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 207,476 24,770.0 2,931 349.9
48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,314 24,765.2 507 443.5
39740 Reading, PA 418,025 101,863 24,367.7 1,582 378.4
23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,622 24,028.5 356 347.4
11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,528 23,975.9 601 488.0
14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,470 23,185.7 333 396.6
38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 522,110 22,394.2 7,676 329.2
29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 120,453 22,264.9 1,868 345.3
20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 36,744 21,867.3 514 305.9
42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 121,295 21,829.7 2,164 389.5
44300 State College, PA 161,960 34,905 21,551.6 345 213.0
21500 Erie, PA 273,835 56,780 20,735.1 741 270.6
25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 118,391 20,733.5 2,000 350.3
37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,250,057 20,563.1 17,914 294.7

