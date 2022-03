We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO