Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Missouri Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Missouri, 55.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Missouri appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of March 15, Missouri has received about 11,150,300 vaccinations and administered about 78.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,403,268 confirmed cases of the virus in Missouri as of March 15 -- or 22,905 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,084 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).