Warwick police offers free rides home on St. Patrick’s Day

By Shiina LoSciuto, Melanie DaSilva
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Drunk driving can be a concern on St. Patrick’s Day, which is why the Warwick Police Department wants to make sure everyone gets home safely.

Police are collaborating with volunteers to once again offer their Safe Ride Home program .

Free rides will be given from any establishment in Warwick to any residence within the city between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Anyone who wants to request a ride can do so by calling (401) 681-4801.

“Make sure that, if you’ve had too much to drink, call for a ride, call us,” Sgt. Matthew Moretti said.

Those who aren’t celebrating the holiday in Warwick are reminded to use rideshare services, like Uber or Lyft, or have a designated driver.

Historically, R.I. State Police have said St. Patrick’s Day is one of the most dangerous when it comes to drinking and driving, alongside the night before Thanksgiving.

