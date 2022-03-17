Despite record-high gas prices, our driving habits aren't changing. Here's why

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the war in Ukraine is causing gas prices to surge, analysts say the cost to fill-up has now reached a new record. According to AAA, the average price for gas in the United States on Tuesday stood at $4.17 per gallon, up from $4.06 the prior day. The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is $4.15, AAA said.
Americans already grappling with surging inflation must also now contend with record-high gas prices after they jumped on Tuesday to $4.17 per gallon. That's expected to cost motorists thousands more to fuel up their vehicles annually. With oil analysts predicting that prices at the pump could stay elevated for months,...
The worst is yet to come for American consumers as gas prices soar past levels last seen during the Great Recession, experts say. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told Fox News Digital that the national average is headed for $4.50 per gallon and "could go higher," depending on developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
March 10 (UPI) -- A large number of American drivers say that gas prices rising above an average of $4 will force them to make changes to their habits and lifestyles, such as driving less and cutting out entertainment and shopping. AAA said Thursday that, according to a recent survey,...
(NEXSTAR) – As gas prices remain high – and are expected to rise even further – you may be looking for ways to save money at the pump. How can you tell if you should fill up on gas now or wait for prices to drop in a few days?
GAS prices are showing no signs of slowing down as cities across the country prepare to hit the $5 mark. In fact, San Francisco, California just became the first US city to hit an average price of $5 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings app GasBuddy.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
The average price per gallon for regular gas in California spiked more than 50 cents in one week, exceeding $5 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. Every metropolitan area in the state has set a new record. As of Monday, the statewide average price for unleaded regular gasoline...
March 3 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked gasoline prices to rise by more than 11 cents per gallon since Monday, AAA said Wednesday, pushing the cost to more than $5 and higher in some locations. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $3.72, the auto...
Gas prices across the country are spiking higher as war continues in Ukraine – now, that Uber ride is going to get a little more expensive as well as the company tries to offset its drivers' fuel costs.
DENVER — Colorado is closing in on $4 a gallon gas, but drivers here don’t focus on that number. They tend to start making adjustments much earlier -- at $3.75. Sixty-four percent of Coloradans surveyed begin making changes to their driving habits when gas hits $3.75 a gallon, according to AAA Colorado.
From rising gas prices to a rise in groceries, it seems like everything is costing you more these days. It is forcing people to make changes in their spending habits. News 12’s Kristie Reeter discusses how people are spending their hard earned money these days with Investopedia’s Caleb Silver.
(AP)-Delivery company DoorDash says it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices. DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, a debit card that's designed for drivers. The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles.
Some people do not want to pay for gas, so they are stealing it instead. "If gas prices continue to spike, people might become more and more desperate, but we'll have to see," Tara Ricard, manager of Marketing and PR for AAA. This alarming national trend is happening as gas...
With gas prices so high, folks are doing everything in their power to stretch a gallon. “At this point, it’s literally about cents and a couple pennies here and there,” Dave Phillips with State Farm said.
Gas prices are absolutely insane right now and sadly, an increase in gas siphoning is even more shocking. The solution? A lockable gas cap. This Number 1 Best Seller is on sale today with a great 27% discount. Gas prices have skyrocketed. And I mean skyrocketed! It’s crazy out there,...
With gas prices rising to an all time high, many are wondering if an electric vehicle is the cheaper option. As it turns out, today’s gas prices might still be cheaper than charging an EV. At a Glance. Gas prices are rising rapidly across the US. The national average...
