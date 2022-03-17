Despite record-high gas prices, our driving habits aren't changing. Here's why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.

