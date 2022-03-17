Slipknot finally reveal identity of newest member, Tortilla Man

Slipknot have finally revealed the identity of their newest member, Tortilla Man.

Tortilla Man originally joined the group in 2019, but his real identity was only officially confirmed yesterday (16 March) through a Reddit AMA.

The band posted a photo on Instagram of Tortilla Man holding up a sign saying “I am Michael Pfaff.”

Pfaff replaced Chris Fehn as a percussionist and backing vocalist after the later filed a lawsuit against the band, claiming that he had not been fairly paid while with the group. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed later that year.

During the AMA, Pfaff revealed how he landed the job in Slipknot: “The short answer is I got a phone call while I was working my day job. The story is pretty epic and I hope to share it soon”.

Little is known about Pfaff before joining the legendary heavy metal band, though he has previously been in a group with Slipknot co-founder Shawn Crahan (Clown) called Dirty Little Rabbits.

Pfaff did also not record for their 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind, but confirmed in the AMA that he will feature on the band’s next release. “I was able to be a part of this new record,” he said.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently confirmed that their next album is almost finished, and that they are hoping to release it in the summer of 2022.