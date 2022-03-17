ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain Grand Prix after positive Covid test

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yoy7_0ehkm3vu00

Sebastian Vettel is out of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after testing positive for Covid.

The Aston Martin driver will be replaced by Nico Hulkenburg for Sunday’s race, beginning with practice on Friday.

A statement from the team read: “Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards.”

Hulkenburg returns for a first start in F1 since the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix alongside Vettel’s regular teammate Lance Stroll.

The German brings a wealth of experience having competed in 179 races for Williams, Sauber, Force India and Racing Point.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo also tested positive in recent days but will be able to line up on the grid for the first race in the 2022 calendar.

The Australian was sidelined for the duration of the Bahrain test, but his team say he “has been feeling better each day” and has “returned a number of negative tests”.

F1 has made it compulsory for all drivers and team personnel to be vaccinated this year.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

F1 schedule: How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix

Welcome to Round 1 of the 2022 Formula 1 season. After the controversial end to last year, fans are eager to see the next chapter in the Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen and Mercedes vs. Red Bull battles. But a lot has changed since the cars were last on the track in Abu Dhabi. The cars have been completely redesigned, new rules and tires are being introduced, there is a new race director structure, and numerous changes to the driver lineup. With each team arriving in Bahrain with unique designs that have yet to be tested in race conditions, there are a lot of questions heading into the weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to Bahrain GP pole position

Charles Leclerc took pole position for the opening round of the Formula One season after edging out world champion Max Verstappen - with Lewis Hamilton only fifth.Ferrari’s Leclerc beat Verstappen by 0.123 seconds in qualifying for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz third in the other scarlet car.Sergio Perez took fourth with Hamilton next up, 0.680 sec back. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell finished only ninth, a further second adrift.Hamilton arrived for the curtain raiser fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.And the seven-time world champion’s concerns became reality under the thousands of bulbs...
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Nico Hulkenberg will race the Bahrain GP this weekend

F1’s stand-in extraordinaire is back for more, this time replacing Sebastian Vettel after a positive Covid-19 test. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the season-opener in Bahrain this weekend, with his seat at Aston Martin filled by - you guessed it - the one and only Nico Hulkenberg.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice

The first day of practicing at the Bahrain Grand Prix is now over, but what an exciting day for F1 is has been. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been struggling all Friday, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Ferrari team have been dominating the time sheets. Charles Leclerc hits us with the first fastest […] The post F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Nico Hulkenberg
BBC

Bahrain Grand Prix second practice: Verstappen fastest

That's all for today so hopefully you can join us tomorrow. We have third practice at 12:00 GMT and then qualifying at 15:00 BST - the first qualifying of the season and a chance to see just how good Mercedes actually are. We'll be back at 11:30 so hopefully see...
MOTORSPORTS
KESQ

Vettel out of Bahrain GP with coronavirus, Hulkenberg in

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — The Aston Martin team says Sebastian Vettel will miss the season-opening Formula One race in Bahrain after testing positive for the coronavirus. He will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. He lost his seat in F1 at the end of the 2019 season but competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers. The 34-year-old German will drive the AMR22 in the first practice session for the Bahrain GP on Friday.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton off the pace as F1 season gets underway in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton was only seventh in first practice for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix as Pierre Gasly finished fastest.Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine will not be a contender for victory.And, while the second session later on Friday will be more representative of the conditions for Saturday’s qualifying and the race – both of which take place at dusk – Hamilton might be alarmed by his apparent lack of pace.Hamilton finished 0.750 seconds adrift of AlphaTauri’s Gasly, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz second and third respectively.Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahrain Grand Prix#F1#German#Sauber#Racing Point#Mclaren#Australian
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Build-up to Bahrain Grand Prix practice as Max Verstappen says F1 ‘does not need to heal’

The Formula 1 2022 season is here, it’s practice day ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix to open up the year’s racing. Max Verstappen is the defending champion after a thrilling finale to the 2021 F1 season with Lewis Hamilton gunning to dethrone the Dutch-Belgian driver and break the record to land his eighth world title. The controversy of Abu Dhabi simmers as we approach the first race of the year, while the new rules and regulations add a wildcard, with Ferrari and McLaren ready to compete with favourites Mercedes and Red Bull. All the talking has been...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton writes off Bahrain Grand Prix chances after disappointing practice

Lewis Hamilton said he will not be able to win Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix after he finished a distant ninth in practice.Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.And, while times in practice are treated with caution as teams trial different tyres, fuel loads and engine settings, Hamilton’s concerns became reality.The Briton, seventh in the first action of the day, then finished an eye-watering 1.2 seconds behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – the man who denied him a record eighth title at last season’s contentious...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Leclerc says Red Bull the favorite in Bahrain, but Ferrari can win

Charles Leclerc believes Red Bull is the favorite heading into the 2022 Formula 1 season but is hopeful a clean weekend could enable Ferrari to fight for victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix. Ferrari impressed throughout pre-season testing with a car that was consistently quick in all conditions, and had...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

McLaren’s Ricciardo to race in Bahrain GP after testing negative for Covid-19

On Wednesday, McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested negative for Covid-19, suggesting that the Australian will be allowed to take part in the March 18-20 season opening Bahrain GP. After arriving in Bahrain last week, Ricciardo had tested positive for the pandemic pathogen, which eventually robbed his chances to participate in the second and final pre-season test this season.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Bahrain Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc takes pole position for Ferrari

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position in a thrilling qualifying session at the start of Formula 1's new era. After a difficult session Leclerc put it all together for his final lap and beat the world champion by 0.123 seconds at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1: Martin Brundle Expects Mercedes To Take Legal Action Over Abu Dhabi Hamilton Controversy

It’s qualifying day at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but as F1 drivers get ready to set the fastest lap they can, Martin Brundle has given his opinion on potential “legal ramifications” from the FIA’s report on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of 2021. The fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen came to an end […] The post F1: Martin Brundle Expects Mercedes To Take Legal Action Over Abu Dhabi Hamilton Controversy appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Bahrain: Pierre Gasly Heads FP1 As Lewis Hamilton Finishes 7th Fastest On Soft Tyres

FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix has just come to and end and it’s safe to say there was a bit of drama on the track. Merely 13 minutes in the session was red flagged after Esteban Ocon’s Alpine loses its sidepod on the straight forcing the cleanup crew to clear the tarmac. F1 tweeted: […] The post F1 Bahrain: Pierre Gasly Heads FP1 As Lewis Hamilton Finishes 7th Fastest On Soft Tyres appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy