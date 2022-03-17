Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain Grand Prix after positive Covid test

Sebastian Vettel is out of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after testing positive for Covid.

The Aston Martin driver will be replaced by Nico Hulkenburg for Sunday’s race, beginning with practice on Friday.

A statement from the team read: “Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards.”

Hulkenburg returns for a first start in F1 since the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix alongside Vettel’s regular teammate Lance Stroll.

The German brings a wealth of experience having competed in 179 races for Williams, Sauber, Force India and Racing Point.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo also tested positive in recent days but will be able to line up on the grid for the first race in the 2022 calendar.

The Australian was sidelined for the duration of the Bahrain test, but his team say he “has been feeling better each day” and has “returned a number of negative tests”.

F1 has made it compulsory for all drivers and team personnel to be vaccinated this year.