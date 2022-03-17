ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

House Dems block energy independence bill; GOP energy expert slams move as 'unconscionable'

By Tyler O'Neil
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democrats on Wednesday blocked consideration of a Republican bill aiming for U.S. energy independence from Russia amid the Ukraine war. A former environmental engineer now running for Congress in New Mexico condemned the move as "unconscionable" in comments to Fox News Digital. "House Dems just voted against a...

Nason Bingham
2d ago

Dems blocked something that was beneficial to American strength,and stability? people are surprised at this? the Democratic agenda is big government they can't have complete government dominance over citizens without the citizens begging for it. so they make it as hard as possible on the common populous . The democrats aren't going to do anything that the arts their efforts in advancing their agenda. complete governmental dominance.

Sergeant Castle
2d ago

It's not going to matter. Republicans will win back both Houses this year. They are already polling upwards of 78% amongst Independents.

Mxm
2d ago

They are pushing for EV people cars are to expensive for working people not enough charging stations and the grid in this country cannot support them. Wake up people vote republican save America

