Jamie Baxter and Chris Loeffler launched Qwick in 2019 to solve the hospitality industry's perennial headache of staff retention. The app let hiring managers at bars, restaurants, and hotels order up staff the way you order an Uber: Tap a button, and people show up to work. They'd negotiate a 40 percent fee on top of each worker's pay, beating temp-agency rates without lowering wages. It was all going great until the world shut down, demand for hospitality workers evaporated overnight, and Baxter, as CEO, had to lay off 80 percent of Qwick's own staff. Here's how Baxter and a skeleton crew catapulted out of the company's "darkest hour." --As told to Brit Morse.

