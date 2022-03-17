Florida's Treyaun Webb visits Columbia, plans return

With its season coming to an abrupt end this week, Kentucky has begun reaching out to new targets in the transfer portal for 2022-23. According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, Utah Valley star Fardaws Aimaq has entered the portal, and Kentucky was among the first schools to express early interest. The WAC Player of the Year has heard from the Wildcats to go with Gonzaga, West Virginia, Texas, Texas Tech, Florida, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Washington State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Marquette and Iowa.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO