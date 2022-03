No one is confusing the Nebraska baseball team for some unstoppable juggernaut. The Huskers have won three in a row, all at home, two of them in walk-off fashion, over teams ranked 204th (Omaha) and 286th (New Mexico State) in the most recent RPI standings. There is still a long way to go for NU to get back into position to be a contender once Big Ten play opens next weekend.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO