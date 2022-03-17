ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comfortable Walking Sandals, According To A Podiatrist

By Lourdes Avila Uribe
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scWQ8_0ehkj1Pv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QibT1_0ehkj1Pv00 Hoka Ora Recovery slide, Vionic Brielle sandal and Dansko season sandal. (Photo: Nordstrom, Vionic, Amazon)" data-caption="The Hoka Ora Recovery slide, Vionic Brielle sandal and Dansko season sandal. (Photo: Nordstrom, Vionic, Amazon)" data-rich-caption="The Hoka Ora Recovery slide, Vionic Brielle sandal and Dansko season sandal. (Photo: Nordstrom, Vionic, Amazon)" data-credit="Nordstrom, Vionic, Amazon" data-credit-link-back="" />

After an interminable winter season, the days are getting longer and the weather’s getting warmer. And while this is a source of delight and serotonin for those of us who have been craving long walks on sunny days, there is one downside to sandal season: summer footwear that wreaks havoc on our hardworking feet .

There’s no denying that certain sandal styles can cause various foot and ankle issues. Much to our chagrin, they are often the most stylish ones.

Dr. Priya Parthasarathy , a podiatrist at U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists , explained that wearing the wrong sandals can cause serious problems, including Achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, pain in the big toe and even stress fractures. Finding the right sandal can prevent foot pain in the long run.

She told HuffPost that she sees the most people coming into her office in late August and September, which she calls “plantar faciitis season.” It’s the result of wearing unsupportive sandals, usually flexible flip flops , all summer long. It’s imperative to have shoes that are supportive during the active summer season.

Avoiding soft, flimsy sandals is key, Parthsarathy noted, even if they feel comfortable: “A completely flat sandal is equally as bad as a high heel. Another red flag is a sandal that you can bend in half, or one that is not wide enough for your feet. The width of the sandal is important to accommodate your foot and any ailments such as bunions, neuromas and hammertoes.”

Unfortunately, there are certain people who should avoid sandals in general. If you are actively treating a foot injury, tendinitis or a fracture, then now is not the time to be slipping on a pair. If you aren’t sure, Parthasarathy recommended speaking to your podiatrist.

Look for the following features when sandals shopping:

  • Built-in arch support. Bonus if the shoe has removable arch support that allows you to slide in your own orthotics or additional arch support if necessary.

  • A slight wedge to take pressure off the Achilles and plantar fascia.

  • An adjustable ankle strap that stabilizes the foot and reduces the chance of a sprained ankle.

  • Proper width.

Now that we know exactly how to keep our feet healthy during the busy and active summer months, it’s time to do a bit of shopping. Keep reading for Parasarathy’s favorite walking sandals for men and women, so that you can spend the summer in style, safely.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
APPAREL
In Style

One Detail on These $33 Straight-Leg Jeans Makes Them "Fit Perfectly"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're shopping in a brick-and-mortar store or online, well-fitting jeans are one of the hardest things to find. You're probably a different size in every brand you've tried, and you may not even have a pair that works for both your waist and your legs. Well, thanks to sneaky Amazon shoppers, that's about to change. There's one subtle detail on the Lee Straight-Leg Jeans that makes them "fit perfectly," according to a reviewer.
APPAREL
SHAPE

So Many Comfy Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon, Including 3 Podiatrist-Approved Brands

Runners and walkers know best: Comfy, supportive sneakers are one of life's greatest pleasures. Whether you like an airy, lightweight fit or prefer the feeling of stepping on a cloud, a great lace-up can make your favorite workout all the more enjoyable (and prevent injuries in the process). One problem? With so many sneakers on the market, it can be all too easy to make a regrettable purchase on 'just okay' running shoes. What's more, even if you're devoted to a particular pair, the cost of replacing them after miles of use can start to add up.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podiatrist#Sandals#All Summer Long#Nordstrom
Footwear News

Ashanti Is Edgy in Black and White See-Through Catsuit and Black Strappy Sandals on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti makes an edgy statement with her latest Instagram post. The “Foolish” singer shared a photoset on Instagram that showed the musician posing in a hallway while wearing a sleek look. Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured all of the sheer cutouts and intricate paneling that has become synonymous with the brand. The piece was long sleeve and came all the way down to her ankles. For accessories, Ashanti...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

31 Sandals to Buy Before Summer Starts

Summer can't come soon enough. So while we anticipate warm rays and moments of relaxation, why not shop for the pair of sandals you'll want to live in all season long? Some favorites shoes from spring stepped off the runways in unexpected colors and awe-inspiring patterns—and we can expect the return of chunky flatforms, wide-strap sandals, and even sky-high platforms in an array of hues.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

20 Best Skechers Walking Shoes on Amazon for 2022

With the days getting longer, more evening walks may be in your future. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon, Skechers are not only for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, for a long day out and more.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
People

Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $70 Right Now — but the Sale Ends in Less Than 48 Hours

Some styles are clearly only loved by certain generations. While Gen Zers wouldn't be caught dead wearing skinny jeans, they're still Millennials' bread and butter. So, when a fashion item is unanimously approved, it's important to take note. If there's one pair of shoes people of all ages have been wearing for decades, it's Birkenstock sandals. And tons of the beloved shoes happen to be on sale right now, but you'll have to act fast.
SHOPPING
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Found the Perfect "Cling-Free" Maxi Dress for Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you ask me, the onset of spring means one thing and one thing only: It's time to go dress shopping. The in-between season is the perfect time of year to rock flowy dresses with different shoes, jackets, and accessories, depending on the day's weather. Of course, Amazon is already stocked with affordable options, and shoppers especially love the Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress that's on sale for $37.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The 30 Best Shoes for Wide Feet, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A 2019 study analyzing 1.2 million foot scans across North America, Europe and Asia found that foot measurements vary between genders and regions and concluded that shoes should be available in at least three widths per length to adequately fit 90% of the population. Unfortunately, not all shoe styles fit this criteria, leaving many people with wide feet to try to fit into footwear that feels just a bit too tight. (Perhaps...
APPAREL
papermag.com

Why SOREL's Summer Sandals Are the Shoe of the Season

A recurring dilemma often presents itself those mornings when you find yourself debating whether to wear a shoe that’s more “fashion-forward” or something a bit more comfortable, especially when you know you’ll be out and about all day. It’s something that the brains at SOREL know...
APPAREL
Vogue

Shop 10 Boudoir-Inspired Slip Dresses To Make Bedroom Eyes At

Seductive boudoir style was exhibited at various levels of undress on the autumn/winter 2022 catwalks – think scarlet and lace pantyhose at Blumarine and Gucci, dominatrix buckles at Roberto Cavalli, and lashings of Latex and vinyl at Coperni, Versace, Courrèges and Sportmax. But for something a little softer, the slip dress – insouciant and eternal – emerged as one of the key dress silhouettes of the season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Blooms in Chanel Floral-Print Gown and Peep-Toe Heels on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz made a spring-worthy statement while attending the “Official Competition” premiere in Madrid, alongside co-stars Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez. The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet in a sweeping Chanel gown. The black-and-white number featured a black Peter Pan collar and long flared sleeves, as well as a front slit. The piece also included an allover print of “Chanel” lettering and “double C” logos, as well as camellias, stars and jewels. Complete with a shiny black clutch and gold and pearl Chanel hoop earrings, Cruz’s look was both chic and punchy. When...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Charli D’Amelio is Totally 2000s in Silky Shirt, Sheer Stockings and Chunky Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. Charli D’Amelio’s most recent look brought out her love of Y2K style. The TikTok star posed in an Instagram photo set, wearing an oversized white shirt with a silky texture and sharp collar. Beneath the button-up style was a pair of sheer black stockings, layered underneath as a dress. D’Amelio’s ensemble was reminiscent of the edgy side of ’90s and early 2000’s fashion, complete with skinny sunglasses, a thin Prada shoulder bag and hair tied back in a tight bun. Her ensemble was finished with silver Prada logo earrings. “You got games on your phone?”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffPost

HuffPost

6K+
Followers
446
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy