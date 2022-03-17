ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

What You Need To Groom Your Cat At Home, According To Groomers

By Tessa Flores
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IsFN_0ehkj0XC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4mMQ_0ehkj0XC00 self-cleaning slicker brush , a hypoallergenic shampoo bar and saline eye wash to get rid of tear stains.  (Photo: Amazon)" data-caption="Keep up with your cat's health and grooming at home with self-cleaning slicker brush , a hypoallergenic shampoo bar and saline eye wash to get rid of tear stains.  (Photo: Amazon)" data-rich-caption="Keep up with your cat's health and grooming at home with self-cleaning slicker brush , a hypoallergenic shampoo bar and saline eye wash to get rid of tear stains.  (Photo: Amazon)" data-credit="Amazon" data-credit-link-back="" />

Cats get a reputation for being independent creatures capable of fending for themselves, especially when it comes to grooming. While this might be true in a lot of ways, most cats will need some form of assisted grooming in their lifetimes, especially if you want them to maintain optimal health.

According to Whitney Bullock , a certified feline master groomer and owner of The Charleston Cat Groomer , cat grooming is all about preventing further issues from occurring.

“Regular grooming prevents matting, pelting, excessive shedding and hairballs, along with just making the cat look and feel better,” Bullock told HuffPost.

This is especially the case for longer-hair cat breeds like Persians, Maine Coons and Ragdolls. Although they have been specifically bred for long, luxurious coats, their tongues have not ― and this means assisted grooming is a must.

Maria Drechsel , lead groomer and owner of Calgary’s Fabulous Feline Grooming , added that all cats become seniors eventually and by getting them accustomed to an at-home grooming routine now, you can reduce the potential for stress later on down the road.

“Like humans, cats get older and tend not to be able to do as much. They may not be able to reach certain areas to groom themselves. Their skin and hair also changes and they can become more prone to matting and grease buildup,” Drechsel said.

Bullock and Drechsel said that at-home grooming routines should include daily brushing and, for more high-maintenance breeds, eye cleaning about twice a day. If you notice your cat is smelling, has debris buildup or litter remnants on their coat, you may want to consider a bath.

It’s important to note that if you are an untrained professional, you should never attempt to cut or shave a cat’s fur and always visit a grooming professional or veterinarian, especially for severe instances of matting.

Whether you’re in between grooming sessions, want to maintain your cat’s health or want to start a grooming routine at home, our experts weighed in below on some of the products you should have on hand to keep your cat looking and feeling fine.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
CatTime

6 Ways To Connect With Your Cat On A Deeper Level

To what extent have you really bonded with that special feline in your life? And how can you strengthen that connection and take it to a deeper level? The post 6 Ways To Connect With Your Cat On A Deeper Level appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
L. Cane

Stray Cats Save a Restaurant, and Owner Pays it Forward with a Cat Sanctuary

Sometimes, you do a good deed without giving it a second thought because it is the right thing to do - even if it comes with a cost. And occasionally, that good deed snowballs into something even better. That's exactly what happened when Nakoki Teroka laid eyes on a stray cat that showed up at his struggling restaurant on a rainy day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#What You Need#Litter#Fur#Persians
purewow.com

15 American Cat Breeds That Are Red, White & Cute

30 million American households have pet cats. Many have more than one! Americans love their cats—so much so that a few have taken to breeding new types of felines over the years. The American cat breeds on our list were either bred in the good ole’ U. S. of A. or are native to our landscape. Funny enough, you’ll find several that are known to act a lot like dogs, eager to explore the outdoors and be around people. A few are fairly rare cat breeds. Interestingly, many began as scrappy outcasts born with unique traits that didn’t match their littermates. Innovative breeders took one look at these cats and said, “Let’s make you a star!” Does it get any more American than that?
ANIMALS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
One Green Planet

5 Types of Leashes and Collars You Should Never Buy

If you have a dog, there are a few leashes and collars that you never want to use on your canine friend. Despite the damage they can cause, many people continue to use these pet accessories. Luckily, there are many options out there that do their job without causing your dog any harm.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

Why you need a covered front porch on your home

Does your home have a covered front porch? Every house I’ve owned, except for the one I live in now (which I did not build), has had one. The first two homes I lived in had magnificent covered front porches that were as wide as the entire house. The first was a craftsman style home with the original giant iron eyelets in the ceiling, put there to support a two-person porch swing. I’ll never forget that house, and each time I visit my hometown, I carve out time to drive by the modest home, park in front of it and reminisce about the wonderful nights spent on that porch with my new bride.
CINCINNATI, OH
WILX-TV

Your Health: What you need to know about COVID and pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 75 million people in the United States have tested positive for COVID since the start of the pandemic. With vaccines, masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing -- there are a lot of precautions available for humans against COVID, but what about for your four-legged furry family members?
LANSING, MI
The Independent

Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...
ENTERTAINMENT
PennLive.com

What you need to refresh your bedding for spring

For so long we’ve been snuggled up in warm, layered bedding, but the time is here to refresh your bedding and start fresh for the spring. Each season change I find myself wanting to update the look of my home and redecorate, but my budget - financial and time - just don’t allow me to update my home’s look multiple times a year.
HOME & GARDEN
HuffPost

HuffPost

6K+
Followers
446
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy