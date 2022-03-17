ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

The Best Dental Chews For Dogs, According To A Veterinarian

By Kristen Adaway
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5Zd8_0ehkizkH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICsbm_0ehkizkH00 Greenies dental treats (Photo: Amazon)" data-caption=" Greenies dental treats (Photo: Amazon)" data-rich-caption=" Greenies dental treats (Photo: Amazon)" data-credit="Amazon" data-credit-link-back="" />

Humans aren’t the only ones who should maintain their dental hygiene. If you have a dog , you know the struggle of going in to cuddle with them and being met by a not-so-pleasant smell radiating from their mouth. There are many reasons your dog’s breath may not be ultra fresh, with the most common being bad oral hygiene and periodontal disease. The same way plaque can build up on our teeth is the same way it builds up on theirs, resulting in bad breath.

Aside from taking your pup to a veterinarian to make sure there aren’t any other underlying health issues that may be contributing to their breath, and using a vet-recommended canine toothpaste, there are other steps you can take. Dental chews can help prevent and remove plaque and tartar buildup from your pup’s teeth, and give them something to chew on that isn’t your furniture. But it’s important to pay close attention to the type of chews.

Dr. Zay Satchu, co-founder and chief veterinary officer of Bond Vet , a New York City-based vet clinic and animal hospital, recommends that before you buy any dental chews, you look for the Veterinary Oral Health Council seal. The VOHC is a group of veterinary dentists that study and review products with dental claims to assess efficacy.

“By having this seal, you can be assured that the products you are using are actually beneficial to your pet’s dental health,” Satchu told HuffPost.

However, she also noted that while these chews can help your pet’s oral hygiene, brushing is still important. “Dental chews and treats can promote good dental health, but do not stack up the same as brushing with a toothbrush or wipes. With brushing, there is the physical removal of bacteria and debris from the teeth surfaces, which prevents tartar formation,” she said.

Relying solely on dental chews for oral hygiene is also not recommended, as Satchu said they add calories to your pet’s diet and can cause weight gain. “They should not be given every day as they are a bit too calorie-dense and will skew the nutritional balance of your pet’s diet,” she said.

Satchu recommended three VOHC-approved dental chews for dogs that you find more information about below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

5 Types of Leashes and Collars You Should Never Buy

If you have a dog, there are a few leashes and collars that you never want to use on your canine friend. Despite the damage they can cause, many people continue to use these pet accessories. Luckily, there are many options out there that do their job without causing your dog any harm.
PET SERVICES
KFOR

Best indestructible dog bed

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When your dog has chewed, scrabbled or pulled the stuffing out of every bed you’ve ever bought them, it’s natural to start searching for indestructible dog beds. Although you’ll never find a dog bed that’s completely indestructible, there are some extra-tough options that most dogs can’t destroy.
PETS
KSN.com

Best dog camping bed

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When taking your canine companion on a camping trip, you want them to have as comfortable a spot to rest as you do. Dog camping beds are easily portable and much preferable to your dog sleeping on the ground or trying to squeeze on your air mattress.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Dental Hygiene#Veterinarian#Bacteria#Calories#Vohc
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
Miami Herald

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Vietnam couple whose dogs were culled sparking backlash adopt 15 new puppies

A Vietnamese couple whose emotional story had gripped the country after their 12 pet dogs were killed by authorities over the baseless fear that they could have spread Covid have now adopted a new brood of puppies – some of whom were rescued from dog meat shops. Pham Minh Hung and his wife Nguyen Thi Chi Em have adopted 15 puppies after they received an outpouring of support and donations from people following an outrage among over the killing of their dogs, reported BBC’s Vietnamese service.Mr Pham said they received 120 million Vietnamese dong (£3,898) from donors who raised...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Best U.S. Cities for Pet Lovers

Americans love their pets, in fact, they loved them to the tune of $104 billion in 2020. There are around 48 million pet dogs in the U.S., 25 million pet cats, 2.8 million pet birds and about 700,000 horses, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Other pets include fish, ferrets, rabbits, reptiles, pet livestock (we're talking goats, pigs and sheep, right?) and pet poultry (that’s chickens and such).
PETS
MyStateline.com

Best dry shampoo for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bathing your dog can be a production. Some dogs don’t like the water or getting into the tub while others splash water everywhere. It’s also not good to bathe your dog too often, as it can dry out their skin.
PETS
Daily Reflector

American Kennel Club helps dog owners with spring cleaning

There’s finally hope for spring around the corner, and after a long winter, it’s a better time than ever to start your spring cleaning. The American Kennel Club offers the following spring cleaning tips to help dog owners start the season off right:. Control shedding. When dogs begin...
PETS
Merced Sun-Star

Old Trainer: My dog chews every bed he has. How do I stop him?

Dear Old Trainer: Nifty, my 2-year-old mixed breed, is driving me crazy. His favorite activity is to pull his bed out of his dog house and shred it. He must love it because he’s done it over and over again. I’m sure your dogs don’t do this, but I need help.
SAN MATEO, CA
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Happy wintertime, everyone! My name is Yukon, and this is my long-time friend Dakota, and we would love to show you how much fun wintertime can be. Maybe you can tell by our crystal-blue eyes that we are Siberian huskies and we were born and bred to be winter athletes. But what you might not know is that we are also loyal and loving companions to people and as you can tell from our photo, we are just as happy to lounge on your floor as we are to be snow-dogs in your backyard.
PETS
MyStateline.com

Best dog toy box

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re a dog parent, you’ve probably experienced an explosion of toys in your living space. Most of our furry friends love to play with toys, but don’t know how to put them away when they’re done. Often, they end up scattered about or tossed into a random corner of the room.
PETS
NBC News

Labs still No. 1 dog breed in U.S., but poodles spring in popularity

NEW YORK — Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. The club’s annual popularity rankings came out Tuesday, drawn...
PETS
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Spend your days with Whiskey

Whiskey is a 4-year-old, 12-pound Jack Russell terrier mix. He’s a small dog and kid friendly. He’s housebroken and crate trained with door open. He’d be great with a secured fenced-in yard or going for walks 4-5 times a day, and his foster is working on him not being reactive to people and other dogs when leash walking. He loves chew toys, tug of war, a kong stuffed with a treat and playing fetch. He loves to cuddle on the couch and sleep with his people in their bed. He’s energetic, playful, loyal, alert, intelligent, cuddly and affectionate.
PETS
KTVZ

Basic dog training you can do at home

Like any other relationship, the best dog training is about building trust. Training isn’t about control. It’s first and foremost about communication and managing the situations a dog is put in. Every cue or command is a conversation between you and your dog. Dogs don’t come into the world knowing how to live within the context of human environments or expectations—they must be taught. And you can (and should!) teach old dogs new tricks.
PETS
fox40jackson.com

These dog breeds make the best police dogs

Dogs don’t just make great pets, they help protect us as well. Police departments across the country train dogs to help with various aspects of law enforcement. As a result, certain breeds have been identified as being highly qualified for police work in K-9 units. While this is great...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

HuffPost

6K+
Followers
446
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy