Slightly Embarrassing Products You'll Probably Be Glad You Can Buy Online

By Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed Shopping
 2 days ago

Some things are just better ordered from the comfort of your home, without the peering eyes of people in public. Here is a list of slightly eyebrow-raising items that you can discreetly buy online, such as antiperspirant lotion for overly sweaty feet, bed bug-killing spray, ringworm cream and gastro relief medication, because everyone in the check out line doesn’t need to know that you’re having diarrhea.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.  Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

