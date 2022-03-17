The Best Swimsuits For Big Busts

Swimsuit shopping is hard enough; you don’t need to be consumed by the lingering threat of an unintentional nip-slip on a family beach day. Rest assured, there are a number of swimwear shops that carry a wide range of supportive-but-still-cute bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces made for folks with a large chest.

From funky florals to basic neutrals, these pieces range in style, color, size and price. Whether you’re looking for a high-neck sporty suit for body surfing or lap swimming or something slinky for poolside photoshoots, there are big-bust bathing suits for all kinds of beachgoers. Many have a wide range of plus-size suits and a selection of suits with a smaller band but larger cup sizes, for straight-size swimmers with a larger chest. All the sites listed have in-depth size charts (some with photos!), so you can ensure a perfect fit before making any purchases.

To make swimsuit shopping a little easier, we’ve rounded up the best swimwear brands for people with a large bust, or a bra cup size over D/DD.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.